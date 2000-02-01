Head Games

Your prospects' own thoughts are potent headline material.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the February 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

What does the average person worry about when he or she peers into the bathroom mirror each morning? Something work-related? A family issue? Those telltale signs of aging? If you knew that concern du jour and you've got a product or service that addresses it, echo it back to get your prospects' attention.

For Bill Blacker of Bensalem, Pennsylvania, who runs a geriatric-care firm, this approach would suggest an ad headline that reads, "What should I do about Mom?" Compare the immediacy and impact of that set of words to the current offering, and you see how much more attention it might receive.

This echo approach has applications for many products and services. "I need to sleep better!" could lead off a mattress store ad. "How can I lose 10 lbs. fast?" could be a come-on for a gym. "I'm tired of high (fill in the blank) prices" will work for almost any discounter. You get the idea.

Naturally, you need an effective transition into the rest of the ad to play off the headline and keep the reader interested. In the case of Blacker's ad, the bridge would be, "It's a question children of the elderly are asking often these days as they face the challenges of caring for their parents in their later years. Senior Care Planning Services Inc. can help." Echoing the concerns of your prospects in a headline is effective because it addresses their favorite subject: themselves!

Before:

This ad tries hard to do the right thing, but ends up too much of a mishmosh

1. The headline has the right message, but is too long for the space and thus has little visual impact.

2. The image is a converted photo that became too muddy. There's actually someone sick in bed, but she's hard to see.




After:

This new ad addresses the issue with the impact necessary to catch the eye of the prime audience.

1. A succinct, first-person headline echoes the concern of most children for elderly and ill parents.

2. Readers "get" this ad in an eyeblink, which is critical for a small ad vying for attention.





Jerry Fisher is a freelance advertising copywriter in the San Francisco Bay Area and author of Creating Successful Small Business Advertising(available through Bookmasters, 800-247-6553). If you'd like Jerry to consider your materials for a makeover in this column, write to him c/o Entrepreneur or email him at jerry228@aol.com.

Contact Source

Senior Care Planning Services Inc., (215) 752-7373, srcareresources@aol.com.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.