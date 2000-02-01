Double A For Action

AAMCO gears up for youth.

February 1, 2000

A AMCO Transmissions Inc. is in league with the U.S. Labor Department to increase job skills for underprivileged youth while creating a pool of skilled candidates for the auto industry as a whole. The idea stemmed from the realization that the computer industry was luring many workers away from careers in auto repair. Now, after completing a basic auto-repair class, qualifying students in the Labor Departments Job Corps program can take an advanced class offered by AAMCO. Still in the trial phase, AAMCO is confident the 30-week program will create a crop of well-trained technicians.

The first class of 14 students began training last September in Edison, New Jersey. Once they graduate with marketable skills and about $1,200 in tools, the students should have many job opportunities. "We already have a line of [franchisees] ready to pick these people up," says AAMCO COO Mark Wurth. Franchisees will land quality employees as well as receive tax credits: $3,500 for a year of employment and $5,000 for employing a student for two years. According to Wurth, "It's a win-win-win situation--for [AAMCO], the government and especially for the students involved."

