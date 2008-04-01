Midas Touch

A model-turned-jeweler discovers what women want--and a successful business.

Vital Stats: Lana Fertelmeister, 33, of Lana Jewelry in Chicago

Company: Lana Jewelry, designer of fine jewelry for everyday women

Projected 2008 sales: $6 million

Breaking the mold

Lana Fertelmeister thinks big--perhaps because, at age 6, she was brought from Russia to the U.S. by parents who taught her that anything is possible. Today, she's the founder of a dazzlingly successful fine jewelry company and has a vision to one day spearhead a luxury empire that ranks alongside Gucci. Lana Jewelry is making a lasting impression, with its jewelry line available in more than 100 stores worldwide, including Neiman Marcus; plans for major expansion into Asia and Europe this year; and ambitions to build out a line of luxury accessories, including home products like candles containing 24 karat gold flakes. Says Fertelmeister, "I would never want to have an average life."

Wearing her heart

Love was the inspiration behind Fertelmeister's first piece of jewelry: a heart necklace over a nameplate with her then-boyfriend, now-fiancé's name on it. A model and clothing designer but not a jeweler, Fertelmeister was stunned when so many people admired her creation. Delving deeper, she discovered that many women wanted sexy, affordable, unintimidating fine jewelry made of real gold and diamonds.

Heed the need

With hopes of eliminating the intimidation factor, Fertelmeister set out to deliver. In 2003, she launched her signature three-color gold jewelry in hip specialty stores worldwide. She currently introduces four or five collections a year and finds inspiration everywhere, from interesting shapes on high-end cars to ideas that come to her in dreams.