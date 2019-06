Want the right employee without paying the big bucks? Dayak.com can help.

April 1, 2008 1 min read

Dayak.com is an online recruiting marketplace that lets you set your own price to find new hires. As an employer, you place an ad for free, set your own fees for recruiters and interact with candidates competing to fill the position. You only pay after a position has been filled successfully. Dayak offers a 60-day, 100 percent refund.

