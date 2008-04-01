National Small Business Week

Head to D.C. and New York for information and inspiration.

April 1, 2008 1 min read

This annual event celebrates the small-business community and its many achievements. Starting with a three-day conference in Washington, DC, that highlights success stories, changes in procurement and events in disaster recovery, the week will end in New York City with a closing ceremony at the Nasdaq. Outstanding businesspeople from each state will receive an award, and one will be named the National Small Business Person of the Year. This year's event takes place from April 21 to 25 at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Washington, DC, and New York City. For more information, go to sba.gov/sbw.