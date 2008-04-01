National Small Business Week

Head to D.C. and New York for information and inspiration.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read

This story appears in the April 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

This annual event celebrates the small-business community and its many achievements. Starting with a three-day conference in Washington, DC, that highlights success stories, changes in procurement and events in disaster recovery, the week will end in New York City with a closing ceremony at the Nasdaq. Outstanding businesspeople from each state will receive an award, and one will be named the National Small Business Person of the Year. This year's event takes place from April 21 to 25 at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Washington, DC, and New York City. For more information, go to sba.gov/sbw.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

Telltale Signs That You Shouldn't Be Raising Venture Capital

Starting a Business

How to Make Money as a Musician

Starting a Business

Here's How I Started the Business That Appeared on 'Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch'