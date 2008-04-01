My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

For All It's Worth

The estate tax may disappear in 2010. Keep your assets from doing the same by planning today.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the April 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

In 18 months, Lara Villarreal Hutner's San Francisco law firm tripled in size, employing six attorneys who represent Frito-Lay, Pepsi, Wal-Mart and others. Villarreal Hutner, 39, estimates the value of her personal estate, including her firm, may reach seven figures by the year's end. "I just brought in Gap, MV Transportation and Staples," she says. "I can't even describe what's happened to my life." She hopes to transfer her wealth to her children when she and her husband pass away. But the federal estate tax says she must first hand more than 45 percent of every penny she owns beyond $2 million to Uncle Sam.

The estate tax has been debated in Congress for years. In 2010, it will disappear completely unless Congress re-authorizes it. But that shouldn't deter business owners from properly structuring their estates today to curb their exposure. "I'm going to act on information I have now," says Christine Fahlund, a senior financial planner at T. Rowe Price. "I'm not going to guess how it's all going to play out."

To minimize the effects of the estate tax on your assets, there are a few options:

Find shelter
Thanks to the unlimited marital deduction, "there's no tax on anything that passes to a surviving spouse," says Barbara Weltman, author of J.K. Lasser's Small Business Tax Tips 2008. (The same unlimited deduction applies to qualified charities.) "But when your spouse dies, then [the tax] hits the fan," she adds.

For protection, married individuals with assets exceeding $2 million each should establish individual credit shelters, or bypass trusts, as part of their wills and place up to the maximum exemption amount in each trust. It's one of the first steps Villarreal Hutner and her husband have taken to protect their wealth because a bypass trust effectively reduces the size of their taxable estate.

When one spouse dies, the surviving spouse has no control over the other's trust but can enjoy the investment gains from the trust, which may include a stock portfolio, rental property, cash or other assets, says Fahlund. It may be best to include income-producing investments in the trust, like corporate or municipal bonds and real estate investment trusts, suggests Anders Smith, vice president of wealth management services firm Nuveen Investments. Bypass trusts ultimately transfer to assigned heirs tax-free.

The Grantor Retained Annuity Trust is yet another tax-efficient way to take assets that are expected to appreciate over time, such as a business interest or a stock portfolio, out of an estate. A GRAT is an irrevocable trust that the grantor funds with assets; the grantor then receives a fixed stream of income from it for a certain number of years. Whatever's left in the GRAT after the designated time period goes to the beneficiary. "You can't go back and change it," says Smith. "So we recommend the individual speak with a financial advisor to address specific issues."

Evaluate insurance
To make sure life insurance proceeds set aside for benefactors are excluded from your taxable estate, simply don't have the policy in your name, explains Weltman. One option is to set up an irrevocable life insurance trust, or to transfer ownership of the policy to the beneficiaries.

Gift away
The annual gift tax exclusion gradually reduces the size of your taxable estate while you're alive. This year you can give away up to $12,000 per person tax-free. For couples, the maximum gift is $24,000 per person. With 529 college savings plans, individuals can gift on a faster track by investing five years' worth of contributions, or up to $60,000, in one year per beneficiary.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Learn to Build a Lean, Thriving Business With This $29 Course

Starting a Business

Got Dumped? Congrats, You're Now Ready to Start a Business!

Starting a Business

Lacrosse Star Paul Rabil: I'm 'Risking Everything' to Change the Sport