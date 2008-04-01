My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Are You on the List?

3 entrepreneurs tell how their companies earned a spot with the in crowd.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the April 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

"I would spend $20 on fitness and glamour magazines at the newsstand. Then I would put together press packets with invites [for editors]. From the PR we got, clients rolled in. We got write-ups in Elle and other [publications]--TheNew York Sun was probably the turning point. When that article hit stands, I had more celebrity [clients] than I could handle."
--Alycea Ungaro, 40, founder of Alycea Ungaro's Real Pilates, a fitness studio in New York City, whose clients include Madonna and Molly Sims. Sales: $1.1 million

"I live in Southern California, and every time I was in Los Angeles, I'd keep a bag of products in my car. I'd have lunch at Fred Segal and see Jay-Z or Dave Chappelle. I told myself to go up and say, 'Hi, this is what I'm doing.' I'd run into a lot of [celebrities] and give them stuff. A lot of them were pretty receptive. At least they'll hear you out because they're entrepreneurs as well."
--Terry Carter, 38, founder of Travertine Spa, a supplier of spa products in La Palma, California, whose clients include actress Deidre Hall, supermodel Amber Valletta and Michelle Williams of Destiny's Child. Sales: about $300,000

"I got our [handbags] into Intuition [a boutique frequented by celebrities]. Britney Spears was photographed [carrying one]. Then I learned about fashion ID-ing: how to e-mail magazines saying, 'This celebrity has my bag, here's a photo, look for it.' Celebrities sell, but it's important for people to know [the brand] they're carrying."
--Kara Kurcz, 31, founder of Solas Fashion by Kara Kurcz, a handbag design company in Los Angeles, whose clients include Jessica Alba and Scarlett Johansson. Sales: about $1 million

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Learn to Build a Lean, Thriving Business With This $29 Course

Starting a Business

Got Dumped? Congrats, You're Now Ready to Start a Business!

Starting a Business

Lacrosse Star Paul Rabil: I'm 'Risking Everything' to Change the Sport