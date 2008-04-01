My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Experience Counts

The hunt for angel investors is tough enough. Finding one who offers more than money adds to the challenge--but it's worth it.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
Owner of Make a Living Writing
2 min read

This story appears in the April 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Laura Bennett found her angel investor in a mentor at Canada Life, her former employer. The life insurance executive asked Bill Acton, executive vice president of the company's European division, for advice on starting Embrace Pet Insurance, the Mayfield Village, Ohio, business she was launching with Alex Krooglik, 35. Acton was intrigued, and he invested $50,000 in the company, which wrote its first policies in 2006.

Acton had enough industry experience to sense that Bennett's idea for a niche insurance business held promise. Once he committed to Embrace, he stayed involved, offering guidance as Bennett, 42, searched for a major insurer to serve as a partner in the company. So far, the results are encouraging: Bennett expects to write more than $2 million in policies this year.

A survey last fall of more than 500 angel investors shows that Bennett was smart to line up with an angel like Acton, who knows the industry and could give her advice. The survey, released by the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation and the Angel Capital Education Foundation, showed that angels generally did well on their investments, averaging a 27 percent rate of return in an average of 3.5 years. But angels did better--as did the companies they backed--when they invested in industries they knew and in companies they had thoroughly researched and stayed involved with.

The study's co-author, Robert E. Wiltbank, associate professor of strategy and entrepreneurship at Willamette University, says entrepreneurs may often think it's too difficult to find angels with the right qualifications. But it can be well worth the effort. "If you can find angels who are able to truly add some value, it can really improve your situation as a business owner," he says.

A study from the Center for Venture Research at the University of New Hampshire found that total angel investments in the first half of 2007 declined 6 percent to $11.9 billion; the number of companies receiving funding declined 2 percent. And Wiltbank says the hunt for angel investors will likely only get tougher. With the stock market in turmoil and many investment portfolios shrinking, he expects angels will feel that they have less money to risk.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Learn to Build a Lean, Thriving Business With This $29 Course

Starting a Business

Got Dumped? Congrats, You're Now Ready to Start a Business!

Starting a Business

Lacrosse Star Paul Rabil: I'm 'Risking Everything' to Change the Sport