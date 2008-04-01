My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

He Saw the Sign

A franchisee's success is out there for the whole world to see.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the April 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

When the Allentown, Pennsylvania, police were trying to track down a homicide suspect, they obtained the help of Doug Reed and his Billboard Connection franchises. Reed donated ad space on his electronic billboard, the first of its kind in Allentown, to serve as a modern-day wanted poster. The suspect was apprehended in just two weeks.

Working as an auto mechanic and later in real estate, Reed, 36, felt unfulfilled, so in 2005, he decided to go into business for himself as a Billboard Connection franchisee. The advertising company's low investment requirement and the positive track records of two of its sister companies attracted Reed to the business.

Reed's clients include owners of outdoor media who are looking for advertisements to place on their billboards and bus stop ads, as well as advertisers themselves. Reed also sells advertisements on Poletectors, protective light post covers in parking lots. His strategy for selling Poletector ads was so successful that he now holds exclusive rights to sell ad space on them.

Reed currently owns five Billboard Connection territories. He attributes his 2007 sales of $750,000 and the Franchisee of the Year award he earned last year to his dedicated and trustworthy staff, as well as his own strong sense of initiative and desire to explore new horizons. "If I get an idea in my head," he says, "I chase it.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Learn to Build a Lean, Thriving Business With This $29 Course

Starting a Business

Got Dumped? Congrats, You're Now Ready to Start a Business!

Starting a Business

Lacrosse Star Paul Rabil: I'm 'Risking Everything' to Change the Sport