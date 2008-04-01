What's New

You've seen them on TV. Now meet them in person.
This story appears in the April 2008 issue of Entrepreneur.

Ever wonder if OxiClean can really remove red wine from white carpet like the commercial says? At Sandstr�m OnTV, shoppers can try infomercial products themselves while the infomercials play on TV screens throughout the store. Sandstr�m franchisees give mall-going consumers the opportunity to watch demonstrations of "as seen on TV" products, including Orange Glo and the Hercules Hook. They also train their staff to answer questions about the products, which include home and kitchen goods, tools and personal-care items.

