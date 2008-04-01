Easy Rider

Navigating uncharted territory? You've got options.

April 1, 2008 1 min read

Driving an unfamiliar car in an unfamiliar city isn't much fun. Though printed directions can help, many road warriors are finding GPS devices to be a better option, and are bringing their own portable systems (such as Garmin's Nüvi 750) along when they travel.

Another option is a rental car with GPS. Most major rental car companies charge $10 to $11 a day for an in-car GPS; order it when you make a reservation.

Hertz's NeverLost navigation system lets you plot your itinerary online, save it to a USB flash drive and plug it in to their in-car Magellan GPS receivers. Where2, offered by both Avis and Budget, is based on Garmin's StreetPilot c550 and has a hands-free calling feature that syncs with Bluetooth-enabled phones; other features include real-time traffic and construction alerts that automatically suggest alternate routes whenever there are delays. Alamo and National Car Rental offer portable Garmin StreetPilot c330s, which use a touchscreen for data entry and offer turn-by-turn, voice-prompted directions. The best part? All these systems include return-to-airport functions.