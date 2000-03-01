Digital Esquire

Online legal services
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the March 2000 issue of . Subscribe »

Before coughing up big bucks in legal fees for a living, breathing lawyer, take a look at some free or low-cost legal services that could fill your business needs. There's a lot out there for the digging. Here are a few gems:

  • FreeAdvice.com (http://www.freeadvice.com) is a gold mine of comprehensive, plain-English explanations on everything from intellectual property, tax and financial law to business law and more. The site also has a directory of lawyers for hire.
  • About.com's Law (http://law.about.com/medianews/currevents/law/mbody.htm) is a great general law resource. If you're running a Web business, you'll want to bookmark the pages on cyberspace law and copyright/trademark issues. There's also legal news and, mercifully, lawyer jokes.
  • Lawyers.com (http://www.lawyers.com) provides a great database to help you locate a lawyer, plus tools to help you decide if you really need to hire one. You'll find tips on how to decide which professional to hire, how to get the best results from your attorney, a list of estimated costs and more. Advice columns, legal news and some free legal forms are also among the offerings here.

It's Formulaic

Hiring a lawyer for simple contracts can be a waste of your time and money. Handle simple agreements and business deals with contracts, forms and other do-it-yourself legal documents available online:

  • Legaldocs.com (http://www.legaldocs.com) offers a few freebies, but there is a (very reasonable) charge for most forms, including part-nership contracts and employment forms.
  • Quickform Contracts (http://www.quickforms.net) has a bevy of legal documents and contracts for Internet businesses and others; prices are around $20.
  • Techdeals at FindLaw.com (http://techdeals.findlaw.com) has legal forms for e-business transactions, such as intellectual property licenses, sponsorship, affiliate deals and more. Don't miss the directory of hundreds of legal forms in the search engine.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.