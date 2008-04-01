My Queue

Fit for a King

Volvo's best combines style and substance.
This story appears in the April 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Need a true executive business car? Volvo's top-of-the-line S80 all-wheel drive sedan fits the bill on all fronts. This midsize luxury model's clean lines and quiet styling are classicly Volvo. Equipped with a 4.4-liter turbocharged V-8 engine to increase fuel economy (using regular gasoline), the $49,210 S80 pumps out 311 horsepower and 325 pound-feet of torque. It's also loaded with standard features, including a Personal Car Communicator remote keyless entry device, which allows you to monitor your car from 200 to 328 feet away. If the alarm has been activated, an onboard heartbeat sensor can detect if someone is inside the car and alert your PCC device, letting you evaluate the situation before nearing the car. Alternative executive sedans include the Acura RL, Audi A6, BMW 535, Cadillac DTS, Chrysler 300 and Infiniti M.

Jill Amadio is an international award-winning automotive journalist and author

