Green Machines

It's cool to care about the environment, and technology manufacturers are making it easier than ever for green-conscious entrepreneurs to buy more environmentally friendly, energy-saving tech products.
This story appears in the April 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

The Everex Green gPC TC2502 is a low power-consumption Linux desktop that's suitable for less-demanding computing applications. For more business power, check out the Dell OptiPlex Energy Smart line of desktops with power management features and high-efficiency processors. Also, several of Hewlett-Packard's Compaq desktop PCs meet the stringent new Energy Star 4.0 requirements and can save users between $6 and $58 in annual power costs.

D-Link's Green Ethernet initiative has produced a line of energy-efficient desktop- and rack-mountable switches that offer significant power savings. Netgear has been working on reducing the use of hazardous materials in its products and has more than 170 Energy Star-qualified products available.

A host of laptops are reaching the market with LED backlit displays that can reduce power consumption and bypass the need for mercury. The Sony VAIO TX and VAIO TZ lines are notable entries in this area, with Apple, Asus, Dell and Toshiba all offering LED backlit notebook options as well.

When you're out tech shopping, look for products with Energy Star logos, especially ones that meet the 4.0 requirements. Your everyday business technology purchases have an impact on the environment. Buying greener technology is a smart move for the planet--and your pocketbook.

