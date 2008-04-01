Cool Tool

Show your stuff with low-cost video ads.
This story appears in the April 2008 issue of Entrepreneur.

Video is all the rage online, and many startups want to use it for advertising. There's an alternative for entrepreneurs who don't want to make their own video or pay an outside firm to do so. AditAll.com lets you customize short, pre-made videos or build your own from scratch using its web tools. Prepackaged ads are ready to go after you input a few business details. Graphics, text and music are some of the components you can add in the made-from-scratch ads. Finished videos can be used for web ad campaigns and on your site. Most ads cost less than $1,000.

