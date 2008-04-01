My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Finders Keepers

Don't let your winning concept make its way into someone else's restaurant. Here's how to hold on to what's yours.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read

This story appears in the April 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

 It's never too early to register your restaurant's name and trademark, even if you don't expect to branch out anytime in the foreseeable future. "Even a mom-and-pop restaurant owner should file a trademark application right away," says Richard Frazer, a partner with Pryor Cashman LLP. "You might swear that you only want one restaurant, but you never know what might happen later. Also, if you're successful, someone else might replicate your concept. And while the law gives you certain rights of use in commerce, you have greater rights if you observe the appropriate legal formalities from the start."

You can file for a trademark on the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office website. But since navigating the form can be tricky, you might want to hire an attorney to help you protect your rights. Because there's no such thing as "restaurant law," an attorney experienced in intellectual property and/or real estate law is usually a good choice for overseeing the application process.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Learn to Build a Lean, Thriving Business With This $29 Course

Starting a Business

Got Dumped? Congrats, You're Now Ready to Start a Business!

Starting a Business

Lacrosse Star Paul Rabil: I'm 'Risking Everything' to Change the Sport