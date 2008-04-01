The Muslim Market

How can you reach out to this fast-growing group of consumers?

April 1, 2008 2 min read

With buying power that's roughly equal to the state of Indiana, the growing U.S. Muslim population--estimated at between 6 million and 8 million people--is an attractive segment for marketers. Reaching them requires an understanding of their culture, beliefs and preferences, says Ann Mack, director of trendspotting for advertising agency JWT, which released "Marketing to Muslims," a study of Muslim-American consumer habits, last year.

"Muslims are more interested than most Americans in seeing advertising that acknowledges them," says Mack. She says Muslim-Americans are a neglected market with huge potential for brands that are willing to connect with them. There are a few things to keep in mind, though.

Sex doesn't sell

Like many religious Americans, Muslims are especially turned off by sexual suggestiveness or immodesty, says Mack. Use images that aren't sexually provocative.

Offer the right stuff

Mack says three main areas of consumption are affected by Muslim religious beliefs: food (including abstaining from pork and pork products), household goods and cosmetics (these must be made in accordance with Islamic law) and clothing (modest styles, especially for women, are a must). Muslims also require tailored financial services, as Islamic law prohibits paying or receiving interest.