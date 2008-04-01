My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

The Muslim Market

How can you reach out to this fast-growing group of consumers?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance
2 min read

This story appears in the April 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

With buying power that's roughly equal to the state of Indiana, the growing U.S. Muslim population--estimated at between 6 million and 8 million people--is an attractive segment for marketers. Reaching them requires an understanding of their culture, beliefs and preferences, says Ann Mack, director of trendspotting for advertising agency JWT, which released "Marketing to Muslims," a study of Muslim-American consumer habits, last year.

"Muslims are more interested than most Americans in seeing advertising that acknowledges them," says Mack. She says Muslim-Americans are a neglected market with huge potential for brands that are willing to connect with them. There are a few things to keep in mind, though.

Sex doesn't sell
Like many religious Americans, Muslims are especially turned off by sexual suggestiveness or immodesty, says Mack. Use images that aren't sexually provocative.

Offer the right stuff
Mack says three main areas of consumption are affected by Muslim religious beliefs: food (including abstaining from pork and pork products), household goods and cosmetics (these must be made in accordance with Islamic law) and clothing (modest styles, especially for women, are a must). Muslims also require tailored financial services, as Islamic law prohibits paying or receiving interest.

Reach out online
Many Muslims are turned off by how they are portrayed by U.S. media, so to control the content they consume, they go online. Online shopping is popular with Muslim-Americans, especially when they can't find what they need in stores. So be sure you offer a robust online presence that includes images of Muslims and appropriate messages to connect in a low-key but culturally adept manner.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Learn to Build a Lean, Thriving Business With This $29 Course

Starting a Business

Got Dumped? Congrats, You're Now Ready to Start a Business!

Starting a Business

Lacrosse Star Paul Rabil: I'm 'Risking Everything' to Change the Sport