Oh, Behave!

Social networking has its own social dynamics. Here's how to navigate them.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance
3 min read

This story appears in the April 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

The burgeoning world of social networking has led to a new slew of socially awkward situations. Fortunately, Rachel Weingarten is on the case. The author of Career and Corporate Cool and president of marketing firm GTK Marketing Group writes a blog on business manners and is seeing demand for information about dealing with uncomfortable online situations. Here, she weighs in on how to keep your cool when sticky social networking situations crop up.

 

Sticky Situation: You get a friend or link request from someone you don't know or with whom you don't want to connect.

Keeping Your Cool: A competitor is languishing in Mark Ramsey's inbox. The 47-year-old founder of Mercury Radio Research, a San Diego radio industry market research firm, didn't want to open up his hefty contact list when a competitor invited him to connect on social networking site LinkedIn, but he didn't want to offend a player in a small-world industry. "So I let [the invitation] die by benign new media neglect," he jokes.

 

Weingarten recommends taking a more direct approach. "Many of the better sites have certain restrictions so that some contacts have a limited ability to view your other contacts," she says. Also, if you only use a specific site for a specific purpose, say so. For example, your Facebook page may only be used to connect with friends and family, while your LinkedIn page is only for staying in touch with clients.

 

Sticky Situation: A contact posts embarrassing information on your site or on his or her own site, making you embarrassed by association.

Keeping Your Cool: If your MySpace or Facebook page is getting inappropriate postings, send the offending contact a note explaining the concern. "You want to be very benign and to the point, without accusation," she says. Simply say that you have business contacts on the page and want to be sure the content is professional. If the contact still pushes the envelope of taste, it's time to lose the connection.

 

Sticky Situation: A contact asks you to post a permanent recommendation or to be referred to one of your business contacts--neither of which you'd ever consider.

Keeping Your Cool: According to Weingarten, having a prepared response can ease the tension. If you've never made such a recommendation, you can say that it's not something you do. If it's a new contact or you're in mentoring mode, she suggests you say it's something you'll consider once you get to know the person's business better or once your contact gains more experience.

Gwen Moran is co-author of The Complete Idiot's Guide to Business Plans. Reach her at gwen@gwenmoran.com.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

4 Ways Do-It-Yourself Entrepreneurs Can (and Should) Keep Things Simple

Starting a Business

Why This Entrepreneur Says Knowing Less Can Be Good for a New Business

Starting a Business

How to Make Money as a Musician