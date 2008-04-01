Take It With You
This story appears in the April 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
Finances: QuickBooks Online Edition
"Our first web app was QuickBooks Online Edition in 2003. Once we tried it, there was no going back to the desktop."
Remote Access: GoToMyPC
"We have been subscribers since 2004. We use it to access our desktop applications remotely if we need to use Photoshop."
E-mail: Gmail
"Having e-mail anywhere, anytime these days is critical. E-mail is the main communication in my business. The features, conversations and labels really help me in running a business."
Office Suite: Google Docs and Spreadsheets
"I haven't bought Microsoft Office since 2003. I use Docs and Spreadsheets as my word processor, and it opens Microsoft Word documents and Excel Spreadsheets."
Faxing: Send2Fax
"One of the web applications that seems a little anachronistic is a fax service called Send2Fax. Some people still want to deal with paper and faxes. I can fax and receive faxes from anywhere."
Online Storage and Sharing: Iomega iStorage and Adobe Share
"We use it to send large files to clients. We can deliver the product online. I just got into the Adobe Share beta. It worked out perfectly."
Photo Gallery: A self-built web app
"I built an online application for our clients where we post a preview gallery of all of the images so they can interactively check them off or add comments to them."