Now Presenting

April 1, 2008 1 min read

Unless you have trapeze artists and a marching band, it's hard to keep audiences intrigued. That's where PowerPoint add-in Perspector 4.0 comes in. Create captivating 3-D slideshows and presentations with its extensive library of 3-D art, image editing and the ability to convert to 3-D charts, graphs and spreadsheets. The easy-to-use program works seamlessly within PowerPoint 2007 and is compatible with Windows XP Pro.

Visual Exemplars

Perspector 4.0

Perspector.com

Price: Starts at $149