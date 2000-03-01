DVD A Go-Go

Toshiba Satellite 2615DVD laptop with DVD

March 1, 2000

You know you want one: a laptop with DVD. Watch movies in airports, on planes, in board meetings. The Toshiba Satellite 2615DVD comes in just under the $2,000 mark with a 12.1-inch screen, a 433 MHz Intel Celeron processor, 64MB RAM and a 6GB hard drive. One drawback: At about 7 pounds, this blue-and-silver beauty is a little on the heavy side. But it features a TV-out port for playing DVDs on a TV so you can share Transformers: The Movie with your co-workers. A one-year warranty applies.

Toshiba

(800) TOSHIBA

http://www.toshiba.com

Street price: $1,999

Write Away

The HP Pavilion 6540c is a sub-$1,000 computer with a mission: to write and rewrite CD-Rs. The standard specs include a 466 MHz Intel Celeron processor, 96MB RAM, a 10.2GB hard drive and a 56 Kbps modem. A Hewlett-Packard CD-Writer Plus is integrated into the graphite-colored tower. Microsoft Works, Adaptec Easy CD Creator and Adaptec DirectCD are included with the software bundle. A one-year warranty with 24-hour tech support comes along for the ride.

Hewlett-Packard

(800) 724-6631

http://www.hp.com

Street price: $849

Move It!

PC-Relocator is designed to take a lot of the hassle out of upgrading to a new computer. If you're moving from Windows 95 to 98, AlohaBob's software scans the old and new computer, moving settings and files without overwriting the new hard drive. Connection is made via the included parallel port cable or through a TCP/IP network. Transferring through the parallel ports takes time, but it's pain-free compared to moving all your files, settings and programs manually. A $49.99 downloadable version is available without the cable.

Eisenworld

(888) 39-ALOHA

http://www.alohabob.com

Street price: $69.99