It's The Cheese

Pizzas Of Eight

March 1, 2000 1 min read

What could make Rob and Wendy Sherman's Skate Zone skating rink even better? Selling the always-popular pizza pie to their hungry customers. The Crofton, Maryland, entrepreneurs decided to incorporate the Pizzas of Eight business opportunity into their skating enterprise after discovering the pizzeria was associated with the Roller Skating Association. Of course, the positive response they heard from other operators didn't hurt.

Investing about $20,000 in equipment and ingredients, the Shermans started selling the pies in July 1999. At press time, Skate Zone had already seen a 17 to 20 percent increase in snack bar sales.

Designed as a "business within a business," the Pizzas of Eight system can be added to any type of existing business that can benefit from selling pizza. Start-up costs range from $5,800 for basic countertop equipment to about $35,000 for a more elaborate setup. Pizzas of Eight charges no franchising or royalty fees; the only start-up expense is the cost of equipment. Business owners purchase ingredients directly from the company. Opened in 1996, Skate Zone has always had a reputation for making skaters happy. Now, the roller skaters are happy and full.

Make The Call

Pizzas of Eight, (800) 422-2901, http://www.pizzasofeight.com

Skate Zone, (410) 721-7155