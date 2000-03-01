It's The Cheese

Pizzas Of Eight
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the March 2000 issue of . Subscribe »

What could make Rob and Wendy Sherman's Skate Zone skating rink even better? Selling the always-popular pizza pie to their hungry customers. The Crofton, Maryland, entrepreneurs decided to incorporate the Pizzas of Eight business opportunity into their skating enterprise after discovering the pizzeria was associated with the Roller Skating Association. Of course, the positive response they heard from other operators didn't hurt.

Investing about $20,000 in equipment and ingredients, the Shermans started selling the pies in July 1999. At press time, Skate Zone had already seen a 17 to 20 percent increase in snack bar sales.

Designed as a "business within a business," the Pizzas of Eight system can be added to any type of existing business that can benefit from selling pizza. Start-up costs range from $5,800 for basic countertop equipment to about $35,000 for a more elaborate setup. Pizzas of Eight charges no franchising or royalty fees; the only start-up expense is the cost of equipment. Business owners purchase ingredients directly from the company. Opened in 1996, Skate Zone has always had a reputation for making skaters happy. Now, the roller skaters are happy and full.

Make The Call

Pizzas of Eight, (800) 422-2901, http://www.pizzasofeight.com

Skate Zone, (410) 721-7155

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.