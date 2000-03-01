Feet First

DC Shoes skateboarding footwear
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the March 2000 issue of . Subscribe »

Worn by club kids, hip hoppers, rock stars and fashion models--not just the hard-core skateboarders they were crafted for--DC Shoes Inc.'s line of technical skateboarding footwear incorporates comfort, distinction and innovative design. Skaters can rip down ramps and handrails without a major shoe-thrashing, thanks to protective lace loops and abrasion-resistant toe-caps. Made to last session after session, DC Shoes' latest line features shock-absorbing heel air bags, a pill-pattern sole grip, foam-padded mesh tongues and other innovative details designed to withstand bouts of constant friction and achieve a high-performance ride. Visit http://www.dcshoecousa.com for the 411.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.