Feet First

DC Shoes skateboarding footwear

March 1, 2000 1 min read

Worn by club kids, hip hoppers, rock stars and fashion models--not just the hard-core skateboarders they were crafted for--DC Shoes Inc.'s line of technical skateboarding footwear incorporates comfort, distinction and innovative design. Skaters can rip down ramps and handrails without a major shoe-thrashing, thanks to protective lace loops and abrasion-resistant toe-caps. Made to last session after session, DC Shoes' latest line features shock-absorbing heel air bags, a pill-pattern sole grip, foam-padded mesh tongues and other innovative details designed to withstand bouts of constant friction and achieve a high-performance ride. Visit http://www.dcshoecousa.com for the 411.