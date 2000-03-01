High Score

Mentally transport yourself to a rowdy, smoke-filled bar or a bustling video arcade without leaving the comfort of your office by taking a break with Patch Products Inc. computer games. Offering a variety of distinct boards or tables, Patch's Elite Series, which includes Elite Darts and Elite Air Hockey, lifts your mind off deadlines, meetings and good old reality with the mouse as your propellant. Play against varying levels of computerized opponents, or duel live with fellow shut-ins over a local area network. System requirements include Windows 95/98, 8MB RAM, a 75 MHz processor or higher and 15MB hard-drive space. A Mac version is available. For more information, visit http://www.patchproducts.com

