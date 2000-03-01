Ford Focus compact automobile

March 1, 2000

You don't need a Hummer or a minivan to achieve extraordinary levels of roominess--not when Ford takes compacts to the next level by raising the standards (and rooflines) for the newest generation of car consumers. Powered by a choice of two 2.0 liter engines (the DOHC Zetec I-4, which delivers 130hp, and the SOHC I-4, which offers 110hp) and a choice of manual or an all-new electronically controlled automatic transmission, the new Ford Focus comes in three body styles and a choice of four series. Models range in price from the sporty $12,280 three-door ZX3 to the $15,795 high-end SE wagon. Visit http://www.ford.com for more details.