This story appears in the March 2000 issue of Entrepreneur.

If you've always wanted an MBA but could never make Institute of Entrepreneurship (NYIE) has the answer to your dilemma: the Micro MBA. Through this program, you can earn a certificate from the State University of New York (SUNY) at Buffalo by completing 30 hours of online instruction. Instead of the traditional chatroom-instructor-interaction model, students can access the classes any time they want. The curriculum consists of case studies and business-strategy instruction as well as education in international trade, business law and integrating e-commerce into business. You can also learn to write an effective business plan. A series of tests allows instructors to evaluate your mastery of subjects and provides the basis for any feedback. The cost of the Micro MBA program is $995. In addition to the condensed MBA program, the institute also offers a youth entrepreneurial-training program called Biz Tech and is conducting The Jump Start Fund, a scholarship and grant program for youth, seniors and the general population. The Jump Start Fund is accepting applications until May and will award from $250 to $1,000 to the youth and $1,000 to $5,000 to each senior and other adult who creates the best business plan. For more information, contact NYIE at (877) 275-6943

New York Institute of Entrepreneurship, http://www.nyie.org

