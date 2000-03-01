St. Louis

Schmoozing for funding--at the latest networking event
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the March 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Entrepreneurs operating high-tech and fast-growth companies in the St. Louis area can pitch to venture capitalists for funding during the inaugural Investment West Venture Forum, to be held May 23 and 24 at the Ritz Carlton Hotel.

The deadline to submit a proposal for inclusion as one of the approximately 20 companies that will be presenting is April 17. Interested entrepreneurs can call (314) 444-1151.

Venture capitalists in attendance will be interested in backing start-up to established companies in a variety of industries. The forum will feature receptions on both days, so entrepreneurs not selected to present can still network with venture capitalists.

For more information, contact NYIE at (877) 275-6943.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

3 Ways to Succeed in a Startup Accelerator

Starting a Business

6 Entrepreneurial Lessons From Evan Britton of Famous Birthdays

Starting a Business

4 Secrets to Starting a Business and Scaling an Online Platform