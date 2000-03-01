Schmoozing for funding--at the latest networking event

March 1, 2000 1 min read

Entrepreneurs operating high-tech and fast-growth companies in the St. Louis area can pitch to venture capitalists for funding during the inaugural Investment West Venture Forum, to be held May 23 and 24 at the Ritz Carlton Hotel.

The deadline to submit a proposal for inclusion as one of the approximately 20 companies that will be presenting is April 17. Interested entrepreneurs can call (314) 444-1151.

Venture capitalists in attendance will be interested in backing start-up to established companies in a variety of industries. The forum will feature receptions on both days, so entrepreneurs not selected to present can still network with venture capitalists.

For more information, contact NYIE at (877) 275-6943.