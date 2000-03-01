Lightning Speed

It's a bird, it's a plane, it's DSL!
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the March 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Still waiting to switch to a high-tech digital subscriber line (DSL)? Consider this: DSLs are quickly growing in popularity among cost-conscious businesses, according to a report by Cahners In-Stat Group, a leading industry research firm.

"Few in the industry expected their leap to be of such Carl Lewis proportions," explains Rick Miller, senior analyst with Cahners In-Stat Group. The report indicates that of the roughly 5,000 ISPs in the United States, close to 31 percent claim to offer DSLs. And at the close of 1999, ISPs had deployed approximately 1.35 million unique, revenue-generating DSLs.

In an effort to compete with cable and phone companies for customers, ISPs are rushing to roll out the technology, which pro-vides for Internet connections many times faster than 56 Kbps modems. According to the report, the only thing slowing the growth of DSLs is the inability of modem makers to keep up with demand.

Gene Koprowski has covered the tech industry for 10 years and writes a monthly computing column for The Wall Street Journal Interactive Edition. Contact him at 74203.1677@compuserve.com

Contact Sources

Cahners In-Stat Group, http://www.instat.com

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.