Lightning Speed

It's a bird, it's a plane, it's DSL!

March 1, 2000 1 min read

Still waiting to switch to a high-tech digital subscriber line (DSL)? Consider this: DSLs are quickly growing in popularity among cost-conscious businesses, according to a report by Cahners In-Stat Group, a leading industry research firm.

"Few in the industry expected their leap to be of such Carl Lewis proportions," explains Rick Miller, senior analyst with Cahners In-Stat Group. The report indicates that of the roughly 5,000 ISPs in the United States, close to 31 percent claim to offer DSLs. And at the close of 1999, ISPs had deployed approximately 1.35 million unique, revenue-generating DSLs.

In an effort to compete with cable and phone companies for customers, ISPs are rushing to roll out the technology, which pro-vides for Internet connections many times faster than 56 Kbps modems. According to the report, the only thing slowing the growth of DSLs is the inability of modem makers to keep up with demand.

Gene Koprowski has covered the tech industry for 10 years and writes a monthly computing column for The Wall Street Journal Interactive Edition. Contact him at 74203.1677@compuserve.com

Contact Sources

Cahners In-Stat Group, http://www.instat.com