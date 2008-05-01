My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Set the Scene

Don't want to have your next meeting in a hotel? There are plenty of stunning spaces in museums, parks and municipal buildings that break the stale conference room mold.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the May 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Philadelphia: Morris Arboretum of the University of Pennsylvania has a gorgeous conference facility in a restored carriage house. Visit upenn.edu/arboretum.

Chicago: The Museum of Contemporary Art has an attractive, modernist meeting space with a 300-seat theater and a terraced sculpture garden that offers a sensational view of Lake Michigan.

Seattle: Big Picture combines an intimate meeting space with state-of-the-art digital/internet technology and the ambience of a hip restaurant.

Parker, Texas: Southfork Ranch--a real ranch, not just the former set of Dallas--has a 63,000-square-foot conference center. And the on-site entertainment coordinator can help you arrange exciting activities.

Tucson, Arizona: Trail Dust Town is a former movie set, complete with wooden boardwalks, band shell, carousel and gaslights. Meetings and corporate events are held in the Savoy Opera House.

Julie Moline is a freelance writer, editor and editorial consultant in New York City.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Learn to Build a Lean, Thriving Business With This $29 Course

Starting a Business

Got Dumped? Congrats, You're Now Ready to Start a Business!

Starting a Business

Lacrosse Star Paul Rabil: I'm 'Risking Everything' to Change the Sport