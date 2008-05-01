My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Friend or Foam

For some, starting a business is all about natural beauty.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the May 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Krista Ruchaber, 35, moved to Hawaii in 2000, in part because of how beautiful it is. She started Styrophobia last year to help keep it that way."I kept seeing lunch plates and boxes piling up on the beach, and it was ruining the environment," she says.

Styrophobia sells biodegradable and compostable food containers to replace the plastic and plastic foam ones that are frequently used.

Before starting her company, Ruchaber was a full-time acupuncturist. "My concerns for health issues led me to understand the harmful effects that plastic and [plastic foam] can have on the body," she says. She and her team have been surprised, however, to learn how little others know about these materials. "When you ask people about [plastic foam], most people say you shouldn't put it into the microwave, but they don't know why. They don't know that it has been linked to health ailments and environmental concerns."

Styrophobia sells its products in local stores, restaurants and schools throughout Hawaii and is expanding its national distribution. Ruchaber projects revenue of $500,000 this year. When it comes to cost, Ruchaber and her team spend a lot of time educating people that expense isn't just about price point. "Our products may cost a few cents more, but that doesn't take into consideration the savings in both health care and the environment," she says. Ruchaber has also found that people are willing to pay more to feel that they're doing the right thing.

Currently, Styrophobia's products are made from cornstarch, sugar cane fibers and reed grass, which it sources from manufacturers in Asia, Europe and the U.S. Midwest. Styrophobia's goal, though, is to close the loop on production by using locally grown products, manufacturing items in Hawaii and having them composted there after use.

As the company expands, Ruchaber jokes that she'll eventually have to choose a tag line. "Right now we use 'There's no home for foam,' 'Don't plastic the Pacific,' and 'Saving the world one plate lunch at a time.' We can't figure one out, because we are so passionate about this issue."

JJ Ramberg is the host of MSNBC's small-business program Your Business and co-founder of GoodSearch.com.

More from Entrepreneur

Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Learn to Build a Lean, Thriving Business With This $29 Course

Starting a Business

Got Dumped? Congrats, You're Now Ready to Start a Business!

Starting a Business

Lacrosse Star Paul Rabil: I'm 'Risking Everything' to Change the Sport