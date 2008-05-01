My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Looking Good

Today, looks matter more than ever in our society. Are you and your staff facing the facts?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the May 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

The saying "beauty sells" has never rung more true than it does today: Beautiful people dominate the media, and plastic surgery is on the rise. Gordon Patzer, founder of the Appearance Research Institute and author of Looks: Why They Matter More Than You Ever Imagined, agrees and sees a society obsessed with good looks.

How does this translate into the business world? Research shows that attractive people are more likely to get hired, paid larger salaries and promoted more than their "unattractive" peers. As a leader, make sure you're cognizant of this, says Patzer, and are basing evaluations on performance. However, as distasteful as it sounds, attractive people "are probably more confident, so they're probably going to be more successful; thus, they probably should earn a bigger salary," he explains. If the "controllable" aspects of an employee's looks, like hygiene or dress, are hindering work, Patzer says it's OK to address that--as long as it's done tactfully.

In addition, you should strive to look your best. People are more willing to work with, work harder for and be influenced by an attractive person, says Patzer. "Whatever you can do--within reason--to enhance your physical attractiveness, you're going to be more successful."

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Learn to Build a Lean, Thriving Business With This $29 Course

Starting a Business

Got Dumped? Congrats, You're Now Ready to Start a Business!

Starting a Business

Lacrosse Star Paul Rabil: I'm 'Risking Everything' to Change the Sport