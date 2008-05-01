My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Not in My Backyard

With the U.S. housing market in a shambles, investors are betting on foreign real estate.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the May 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

As the son of an international diplomat, Osman Rashid is no stranger to travel. He was born in London and raised throughout Africa, Europe and Pakistan. Although Chegg Inc., the online textbook rental company he co-founded in 2003, has him settled in Santa Clara, California, Rashid hasn't let go of his global ways, especially when it comes to his portfolio.

Rashid owns a total of eight land, residential and commercial properties in developing regions of India and Pakistan. In the past four years, he has seen a 300-percent appreciation of his assets in Pakistan and expects considerable returns in the high-growth city of Mysore, India. Rashid, 38, hopes to double his exposure in those markets in 2008.

As a whole, the asset class is expanding--if the number of new international real estate funds is any sign. Morningstar cites the fact that 51 of these funds opened in 2007 alone, up from a total of eight new funds in 2005.

Experts say the boom is due in part to more countries adopting the real estate investment trust, or REIT, model. "There's a much more interesting investment universe than a few years ago, as the sector broadens out," says Sam Lieber, portfolio manager for the Alpine International Real Estate Equity Fund (EGLRX). There's also the allure of geographical diversification and the hope for better returns amid a weak domestic real estate market.

"The U.S. real estate market is decelerating now," says Bruce Lavine, president and COO of WisdomTree, which launched the WisdomTree International Real Estate Fund (DRW), an exchange-traded fund, last summer. Other newbies include the DWS RREEF World Real Estate Fund (DRP) and the Schwab Global Real Estate Fund (SWAIX).

Don't Go Overboard
Fund watchers say the overseas real estate rally is far from new. "Investors have to realize that the returns people are starting to see in these international funds, a lot of this momentum started five or six years ago," says Andrew Gogerty, lead analyst on real estate funds at Morningstar.

The risk-averse should go for funds with a track record of relatively strong returns compared with the broader market as well as those with experienced fund managers, suggests Gogerty. Alpine's fund, for example, has been around since 1989 and has about $2 billion invested. The five-year annualized return is about 26 percent, outpacing the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Wilshire REIT Index. Lieber says he's attracted to the recent pullback in emerging markets, such as Brazil. Cyrela Brazil Realty is one of his latest picks.

Seek Transparency
One of the biggest risks of investing directly overseas is marching in with a blind eye. "It's easy to lose your shirt when you're investing in a foreign real estate market and you don't really know what's going on," says Brad Case, vice president of research and industry information at the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts.

When choosing REITs, more secure bets include U.S. REITs that are forming partnerships with foreign businesses to offer investors greater global exposure with the promise of transparency into those companies and foreign regions. Case recommends AMB Property Corporation (AMB), Kimco (KIM), Prologis (PLD) and Simon Property Group (SPG). Investors can find more information at investinreits.com.

Meanwhile, Rashid is a bit wary of Pakistan's volatile political climate, but he remains bullish about his investments there and doubts unrest would cripple the market. Says Rashid, "They're used to political instability. It's almost like a part of their life."

Farnoosh Torabi is a correspondent for TheStreet.com TV.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Learn to Build a Lean, Thriving Business With This $29 Course

Starting a Business

Got Dumped? Congrats, You're Now Ready to Start a Business!

Starting a Business

Lacrosse Star Paul Rabil: I'm 'Risking Everything' to Change the Sport