My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Budget Sense

Get your books on track with tips from author and expert Julie Aydlott.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the May 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Entrepreneur: How do you introduce budgeting to new entrepreneurs?

Julie Aydlott: New entrepreneurs tend to drop the ball because they focus on their business rather than its accounting. In the first chapter [of The Quick Guide to Small Business Budgeting, I discuss] personal budgeting. [The example character asks,] What do I have, and what will it take to make sure I don't miss my mortgage payment as I put all my money [into my business]?

Entrepreneur: What are the most common budgeting mistakes entrepreneurs make?

Aydlott: Once [they] start generating substantial sales with a profit margin of 20 percent to 25 percent, they're on cloud nine and start spending money like [crazy]. Then they can't make payroll, they can't pay their vendors and they don't know what happened. The other big thing is the October Effect, a trend of sales dropping [due to stigmas attached to past] stock market crashes and 9/11. If you don't plan for the worst-case scenario, you'll be hurting in the last quarter. If you plan for it and cut back [accordingly], you can make it through.

Entrepreneur: How can entrepreneurs approach their budget in a positive way?

Aydlott: If you have a good budget and know what it takes [to maintain it], you'll be a step ahead. You might enjoy accounting after [thinking] you hated it so much. If you don't get to know your money, then how are you going to enjoy it?

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Learn to Build a Lean, Thriving Business With This $29 Course

Starting a Business

Got Dumped? Congrats, You're Now Ready to Start a Business!

Starting a Business

Lacrosse Star Paul Rabil: I'm 'Risking Everything' to Change the Sport