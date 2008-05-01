Mobile devices with internet connectivity are becoming the norm. Is your website ready?

May 1, 2008 1 min read

Now that so many mobile devices can access the internet, smart entrepreneurs are ensuring that they have mobile-friendly versions of their websites at the ready. Ubik.com's Mobilizer will either convert your existing site or let you build one from templates. A well-thought-out preview feature lets you see what your mobile site will look like on a range of devices of varying quality. Pages can be adjusted and tweaked with an editor. The Mobilizer service is free, but subscription plans starting at $3.99 per month give you more flexibility. The $9.99 plan allows you to control (and disable) the advertisements that Mobilizer automatically adds to your mobile site.