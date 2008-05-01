Cool Tool

Mobile devices with internet connectivity are becoming the norm. Is your website ready?
Now that so many mobile devices can access the internet, smart entrepreneurs are ensuring that they have mobile-friendly versions of their websites at the ready. Ubik.com's Mobilizer will either convert your existing site or let you build one from templates. A well-thought-out preview feature lets you see what your mobile site will look like on a range of devices of varying quality. Pages can be adjusted and tweaked with an editor. The Mobilizer service is free, but subscription plans starting at $3.99 per month give you more flexibility. The $9.99 plan allows you to control (and disable) the advertisements that Mobilizer automatically adds to your mobile site.

