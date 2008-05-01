My Queue

Your Big Debut

Be ready to roll when the cameras do, and you'll be a home shopping star.
This story appears in the May 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

So you made the cut, but now you need to face the heat. While QVC and Home Shopping Network provide in-depth training to prepare you for your big moment, here are some extra tips on how to keep your cool on live TV.

Take a sneak peek to see what you're in for. "I watched QVC 24/7 before I went on," says Barry Farber, inventor of the FoldzFlat pen. "I wanted to understand what they were showing, what the selling points were, what the [special offers] of the day were. I wanted to understand inside and out what I was getting into."

Boil down your thoughts into three or four main bullet points beforehand, advises Nick Romer, author of Make Millions Selling on QVC. Doing this will keep you focused and able to deliver the best message about your product.

Practice makes perfect. Says Romer, "I tell people to go in front of live audiences as much as they possibly can and try to demonstrate [their] product and see what the feedback is."

Trust in your knowledge. "I [kept in mind] that I wasn't supposed to be up there to perform or entertain, but just to deliver my craft and my knowledge," Laura Geller of Laura Geller Makeup recalls of her first QVC appearance.

If you're still shaking in your boots at the thought of going on air, Romer recommends hiring an on-air personality who can demonstrate how cool your product is without freezing up.

