Here are 3 smart, stylish ways to tote your laptop.

May 1, 2008 2 min read

Your business is unique, so why settle for a basic black business bag that looks like everyone else's? These carrying cases will hold your laptop, papers and gadgets with finesse.

Crumpler Part and Parcel

Price: $160

Highlights: This spacious messenger-style bag has pockets--and attitude--to spare. Available in a variety of fun colors, it features plentiful padding, handy Velcro closures and smart, functional design cues like a stability strap and a quick-release buckle on the main strap.

Lowlights: The padded laptop section may be too tight for some 15-inch Windows laptops. You might need to move up to Crumpler's $170 Horseman bag.

Verdict: When you have a lot of files, gadgets and accessories to haul, the Part and Parcel will keep you organized and looking cool.

Noon Solar Logan Satchel

Price: $412

Highlights: The Logan is made out of eco-friendly materials, and the design exudes urban style. The built-in, flexible solar panel and battery charges your small devices and works as advertised.

Lowlights: You'll likely want to pick up an extra padded sleeve for your laptop, and you may need extra power adapters to fit your particular gadgets.

Verdict: Solar power never looked so good.

Kensington Contour Balance Notebook Case

Price: $79.99

Highlights: This surprisingly lightweight bag has an attractive design with an amply padded area to cradle a 15-inch laptop. An exterior contour panel adds a nice level of carrying comfort, and the bag can be carried over the shoulder or held briefcase-style.

Lowlights: Men will want to look elsewhere in the Contour line for a more unisex design.

Verdict:

This intelligently designed, affordable and stylish bag gets all the little details right.