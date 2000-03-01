Knock, Knock

Who's there? Some grouchy employers--now lighten up!

March 1, 2000 1 min read

This story appears in the March 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

It's just plain depressing to know that only a handful of employers make any attempt to lighten the monotonous drudgery of their hard-working employees--you know, sponsoring a few face-painting parties or an intercom-assisted Friday afternoon disco now and then. According to New York City consulting firm William M. Mercer Inc., a survey of 286 employers revealed that a bleak 8 percent incorporated fun into their work environment. An admirable 4 percent had hired a humor consultant. To the 63 percent that gave a shameful "neutral" reply, the least you can do is prepare your staff for a mandatory observation of International Fun at Work Day, coming up on April 6.