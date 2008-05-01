My Queue

Side Order

Need more viewing space but can't spare desk space? Look to your right.
This story appears in the May 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Samsung
SyncMaster 2263DX
Samsung.com
Price: $549

Ever wanted a little extra monitor so you could keep an eye on your IM client or widget bar without sacrificing space for your foreground application? Samsung's 22-inch SyncMaster 2263DX LCD comes with a 7-inch tag-along. The 800 x 480 resolution monitor pivots on a swivel arm and plugs into a USB 2.0 port on the SyncMaster, which boasts 1680 x 1050 resolution, a 2-megapixel webcam, a microphone and speakers.

