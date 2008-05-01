My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Learn to Adapt

Stop hauling countless power adapters and plug in to convenience.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the May 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Next time you pack for a business trip, count your power adapters. Between all your devices, you could have half a dozen. But a variety of wireless and wire-free battery charging technologies are vying to be your charger of choice. WildCharge lets you place your devices on a special charging pad. It offers adapters for the Motorola Razr V3, BlackBerry, iPhone and iPod. Adapters are $34.99 and the charging pad is $59.99, or you can get both for $89.99.

Powercast uses radio frequency technology to wirelessly juice low-power devices like small portable gadgets and computer peripherals. Device availability is limited right now, but expect products with Powercast to reach the market this year.

Fulton Innovation's eCoupled technology uses an inductive method to produce wireless power with a base station that can automatically adjust to the needs of the device it is charging. WildCharge is slightly ahead of the curve in terms of product availability, but look for all of these varied battery charging and wireless power technologies to emerge in the wider market over the next few years.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Learn to Build a Lean, Thriving Business With This $29 Course

Starting a Business

Got Dumped? Congrats, You're Now Ready to Start a Business!

Starting a Business

Lacrosse Star Paul Rabil: I'm 'Risking Everything' to Change the Sport