Learn to Adapt
This story appears in the May 2008 issue of Entrepreneur.
Next time you pack for a business trip, count your power adapters. Between all your devices, you could have half a dozen. But a variety of wireless and wire-free battery charging technologies are vying to be your charger of choice. WildCharge lets you place your devices on a special charging pad. It offers adapters for the Motorola Razr V3, BlackBerry, iPhone and iPod. Adapters are $34.99 and the charging pad is $59.99, or you can get both for $89.99.
Powercast uses radio frequency technology to wirelessly juice low-power devices like small portable gadgets and computer peripherals. Device availability is limited right now, but expect products with Powercast to reach the market this year.Fulton Innovation's eCoupled technology uses an inductive method to produce wireless power with a base station that can automatically adjust to the needs of the device it is charging. WildCharge is slightly ahead of the curve in terms of product availability, but look for all of these varied battery charging and wireless power technologies to emerge in the wider market over the next few years.