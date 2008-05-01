Learn to Adapt

Stop hauling countless power adapters and plug in to convenience.

May 1, 2008 1 min read

Next time you pack for a business trip, count your power adapters. Between all your devices, you could have half a dozen. But a variety of wireless and wire-free battery charging technologies are vying to be your charger of choice. WildCharge lets you place your devices on a special charging pad. It offers adapters for the Motorola Razr V3, BlackBerry, iPhone and iPod. Adapters are $34.99 and the charging pad is $59.99, or you can get both for $89.99.

Powercast uses radio frequency technology to wirelessly juice low-power devices like small portable gadgets and computer peripherals. Device availability is limited right now, but expect products with Powercast to reach the market this year.