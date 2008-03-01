My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Three-Ring Circus

What you need to juggle several startups at once.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the March 2008 issue of Entrepreneurs StartUps Magazine. Subscribe »

Question:I'm just starting out in business and want to run two or three different businesses simultaneously until I see which one works best. Do I have to have a separate corporation or limited liability company for each business?

Answer: Probably not, since a corporation or LLC can operate under multiple trade names. Here are the steps you do need to take:

1.Form a corporation or an LLC under the name of the parent company.

2.File a "certificate of assumed name" with your secretary of state's office for each business name your corporation or LLC will be using.

3.Get federal and state tax ID numbers for the parent company only--not each business.

4.Open a separate checking account for each business as [name of parent company] doing business as [business name]. Make sure cash and checks are deposited into the correct accounts and keep separate books and records for each business.

If you run your businesses out of different brick-and-mortar locations, it might make sense to form a separate corporation or LLC for each business, so if someone slips and falls at one location, he or she won't be able to reach assets at the other locations.

Similarly, if one of your businesses is, by its nature, extremely prone to lawsuits (for example, running a children's day-care center), you should consider forming a separate corporation or LLC for that business. Also think about taking out a huge policy of liability insurance for that business, so a judge isn't tempted to pierce the corporate veil and expose your other businesses to liability.

Cliff Ennico is a syndicated columnist and author of several books on small business, most recently Small Business Survival Guide. This column is no substitute for legal, tax or financial advice, which can be furnished only by a qualified professional licensed in your state.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

How to Go From Product Idea to Mass Production When Starting a Business

Starting a Business

Learn to Build a Lean, Thriving Business With This $29 Course

Starting a Business

Starting Your Business: The Tools, Resources and Mindset You Need to Succeed