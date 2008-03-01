Want to start a business online?

Here are a few of the easiest ways to do it

Internet marketing guru Yanik Silver has scoured the internet to find the five most reliable and proven ways to rake in an extra $500 to $5,000 a month--or more.(Entrepreneur Press, $21.95) is a step-by-step guide that anyone can follow to set up a continual revenue stream. In just a few hours a week, readers can create an automatic moneymaking website. World-class experts provide advice and case studies on five proven moonlighting methods: selling information, eBay, affiliate marketing, Yahoo Stores and blogging.