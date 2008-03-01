On the road, in the office or somewhere in between? Here's how to stay connected.

March 1, 2008

Present yourself: No presentation-giving entrepreneur is complete without a projector. When your presentations need to break away from the PowerPoint norm, the $1,369 Toshiba TLP-XC2000U LCD projector can accommodate. The TLP-XC2000U has 2,000 ANSI lumens of brightness and XGA native resolution. And at 8.8 pounds, it can easily be taken out on road trips. The integrated document camera is especially handy for sharing 3-D items, giving hands-on demonstrations or showing documents that don't fit well into digital formats. The camera comes with advanced features, including a 16x zoom, an LED light and a 3-megapixel resolution.

Free bird: Not everybody likes receiving e-mail through a web browser. Luckily, Mozilla Thunderbird 2, a powerful and free desktop e-mail program, has much to offer in that arena. Some of the program's top features include advanced folder organization options, message tagging, message history navigation, message alerts and a strong search function. Privacy and security features are of the utmost importance when it comes to handling your e-mail. Thunderbird 2 rises to the challenge with remote image blocking, intelligent spam filtering and phishing protection. More advanced users can experiment with add-on and customization options, such as contact management and even VoIP. This open source program is available for Linux, Mac OS X and Windows.

A starter palm:

The Palm Centro may not be ideal for power users, but for startup entrepreneurs, it's a solid option as a starter Palm smartphone. The price is definitely right: It's available through Sprint for $100 with a service agreement and rebates. A qwerty keyboard, Bluetooth, 1.3-megapixel camera and 4GB microSD card support come standard on this Palm OS device. Organization software helps you keep track of your calendar, contacts, tasks and memos. It all comes in a slim, 4.2-ounce package. The Centro lacks some high-end features like Wi-Fi, but you get an affordable price tag and a whole lot of ease-of-use. If that sounds like a good trade-off, then this is the smartphone you should look into.