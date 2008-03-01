My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

The More, the Merrier?

Make sure your business doesn't have too many cooks.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read

This story appears in the March 2008 issue of Entrepreneurs StartUps Magazine. Subscribe »

On television, three was company, but in business, it can be awfully crowded. Still, some companies have made triumphs out of a triumvirate. Consider the case of Louisville, Kentucky-based B's Purses, a website where customers can design their own purse, luggage or baby gift and even host a purse party or become a B's sales rep. The 4-year-old company brought in sales of $2 million last year, and having multiple partners--Lisa Henderson, 32, Susan Gullien, 37, and Sandra Masters, 38--hasn't hurt the company at all. "The best thing about [having] three partners is the level of energy [we] feed into one another," says Henderson. "We are each extremely passionate about our company, and the enthusiasm is contagious."

But it helps that the three have always had their own specialties: Gullien works on design, Henderson's focus is marketing and Masters oversees operations. "Decide in advance who has the authority to make what types of decisions," says business consultant Francie Dalton. "Be explicit about this, and stay out of one another's sandboxes."

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Learn to Build a Lean, Thriving Business With This $29 Course

Starting a Business

Got Dumped? Congrats, You're Now Ready to Start a Business!

Starting a Business

Lacrosse Star Paul Rabil: I'm 'Risking Everything' to Change the Sport