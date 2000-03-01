Big Money, Big News

This story appears in the March 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Not so many years ago, it took big bucks or lots of free time poking through libraries to lay your hands on first-rate economic forecasting. But now Web sites serve the stuff up free and at your convenience. One such find is the International Monetary Fund's (IMF's) "World Economic Outlook," (http://www.imf.org/external/pubs/ft/weo/1999/02/index.htm) which provides detailed information on first world and emerging-nation economies and also makes predictions (for instance: IMF sees the Asian economies exiting their crisis and moving into recovery). They're bulky Adobe Acrobat files--figure 2.6MB to download all of them--but this top-drawer information warrants the download times.

To contact Robert McGarvey, e-mail him at rjm@mcgarvey.net.

