My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Going for the Goal

This sports nut turned a childhood game into a successful business.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the March 2008 issue of Entrepreneurs StartUps Magazine. Subscribe »

What: Pocket-size finger-flicking sports
Who: Richard Crasnick of FIKI Sports
Where: Gardena, California
When: Started in 2000
Startup Costs: $100,000

Richard Crasnick, 47, swears he's not a businessperson. Instead, what Crasnick has always known is sports. A former sports PR man who worked for the Los Angeles Lakers through the 1980s, Crasnick grew up playing paper football with his brother.

When his own sports PR firm fizzled, Crasnick didn't want to work for anyone but himself and had the idea of starting a new business based on his childhood love of paper football. But instead of selling plastic footballs like other toy companies, Crasnick wanted FIKI (Flick It & Kick It) Sports to offer a more durable product. He took the triangle design of a folded paper football and had a Chinese manufacturer craft the toy in leather. Each product comes complete with a mini plastic field and goal.

After Crasnick's family financed his startup, he began selling FIKI Sports to game stores, independent gift shops and Hallmark stores. Crasnick admits he was initially naive about being in business. "I thought, 'I've got a cool product, I'll show it to a buyer and they'll buy it,'" Crasnick says. "There's a lot more to it than that. You've really got to be on your toes."

In 2002, after two years of an increasing flow of business--and an increasing workload--Crasnick brought in his friend Craig Matthews as FIKI's vice president. The same year, he obtained licensing for college sports logos. FIKI Sports has since expanded its line to include baseball, basketball, hockey and soccer, in addition to the classic football model. To offset the stress of running such a thriving business, Crasnick hosts games for his four employees.

FIKI Sports isn't showing signs of slowing down. In 2006, the business obtained the rights for NFL logos and started selling products in chain retailers such as Big 5 and Sears last year. Crasnick and Matthews are currently working on perfecting FIKI Golf and expect sales of at least $2 million for 2008.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Learn to Build a Lean, Thriving Business With This $29 Course

Starting a Business

Got Dumped? Congrats, You're Now Ready to Start a Business!

Starting a Business

Lacrosse Star Paul Rabil: I'm 'Risking Everything' to Change the Sport