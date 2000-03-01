Never Say Never

From engineer to entrepreneur--who would have thought?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the March 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

The entrepreneurial bug didn't bite Renee Quinn until after she had managed to secure a successful career and an MBA. As an engineer who showed hospital CEOs where they could downsize, she often left work feeling depressed and guilt-ridden.

In 1996, Quinn decided to quit her job and return to business school, though she had no idea what she ultimately wanted to do. An ad for The Little Gym--a center that offers recreational gymnastics, karate and sports-skill development for children--caught her eye, but she had way too many reservations about entrepreneurship. "All my life I said I would never own my own business," says Quinn, 31. "I've lived with men who have experienced the stress of owning a business. I've seen what it's like."

As fate would have it, she found her calling when she answered an ad for a program director at a local gymnastics facility--which turned out to be none other than The Little Gym. She had been working at the gym for six months, when the owner relocated and decided to sell the franchise in 1997. Quinn quickly jumped at the opportunity.

Within the first six months, she increased customer enrollment by 100 percent, going from 300 to 600 students.

"I'm going to work in shorts, kicking off my shoes the minute I get in the door, playing with kids all day and getting paid for it," says Quinn, who teaches 20 classes a week. "This is too good to be true."

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.