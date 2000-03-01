What's New

This is what's going on at The HoneyBaked Ham Company, Ace Hardware Corp. and Interim Services Inc.
This story appears in the March 2000 issue of Entrepreneur.

After 43 years in business, Norcross, Georgia-based The HoneyBaked Ham Company is looking for franchisees for its new concept, The HoneyBaked Ham Company and Café. Formed in August 1998, after the acquisition of Hickory Hams Inc., the Café expands current locations to include a dining room that seats 40 to 50 diners and a menu with a large variety of sandwiches, soups, salads and drinks. Start-up costs range from $221,000 to $290,000. The company is presently focusing on expansion in the South.

Oak Brook, Illinois-based Ace Hardware Corp. is franchising for the first time in its 76-year history. By offering a high level of support, including an intense six-week training program, the company aims to show prospective entrepreneurs how to start and grow a successful business, including such aspects as hiring, training and ordering. They're offering comprehensive guidance in every facet of running a business. Start-up costs range from $700, 000 to $1.4 million and third-party financing is available.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based Interim Services Inc. and Atlanta-based Norrell Corp. have recently joined forces to create a $4 billion company focusing on global leadership in "human capital management." The merger makes this company the third largest staffing services company in the United States in terms of revenue. It now operates headquarters in Fort Lauderdale and Atlanta to service a network of more than 1,000 offices throughout North America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Norrell offices will continue to operate under the same name but the official name of the company as well as franchising opportunities will continue as Interim Services Inc.

