Sweet and Savory

The Midwest's king of sweets is spicing up its menu.
This story appears in the March 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Step into a Twistee Treat, and you'll find a selection of desserts to satiate every sweet tooth. Now the Warrensburg, Missouri-based Twistee Treat Corp., known for its firm-serve ice cream, has created a concept that'll have customers saving room for dinner.

Twistee Treat is broadening its menu to give its franchisees a better year-round business opportunity. In addition to the already successful dessert menu, Twistee Treat Express Grills will carry such foods as fish sandwiches, chicken fingers and Steakburgers. The Express Grills will also offer drive-thru windows and seating for about 40 customers.

According to president and executive chief Stephen Wells, Twistee Treat locations are presently averaging sales of $250,000 to $300,000 annually. Express Grills, however, should supersede that. "By offering lunch and dinner, franchisees will increase their gross revenues. We're looking for 40 percent of those sales to be from food and 60 percent from dessert," says Wells.

Twistee Treat opened its first corporate-owned Express Grill in August 1999 in Knob Noster, Missouri. With three corporate-owned Express Grills in operation, the company plans to begin franchising its new concept nationwide this spring.

