Home Alone

When the franchisees are in charge...
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the March 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

As long as franchises have existed, so have struggles between franchisors and franchisees. The relationship often resembles that of a parent and child--one side feels it deserves something for its help, and the other struggles for independence. So what happens when the franchisee actually takes charge of the company?

For Unishippers, the meshing of roles has been CEO John Barry, the company has grown, while Barry's new management team has earned overwhelming approval from franchisees.

A former CPA, Barry became a Unishippers franchisee in Boston 10 years ago, joining the corporate team as CFO in 1996 when then-CEO Steve Nelson brought successful franchisees to the board of directors to help other franchisees grow their businesses. Barry served as the franchise's CFO for more than three years. In July 1999 Nelson handed management of the company over to franchisees--Barry took over as CEO--but serves as an active chairman on the board.

"He thought somebody who would take a fresh look at how we do business would be able to build more unity and take [the franchise] to the next level," says Barry.

So what's in store for Unishippers' 300 franchisees? According to Barry, the company is concentrating on creating a centralized information system, developing a franchise consolidation program, building the freight aspect of the business and expanding its Internet capabilities.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.