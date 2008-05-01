My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Crack The Nest Egg?

Is taking money out of your 401(k) to start a business ever a good idea?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the May 2008 issue of Entrepreneurs StartUps Magazine. Subscribe »

Question: I'm thinking of tapping my 401(k) to start a business, but I'm concerned because I'm 52 years old and retirement isn't that far away. I also have two teenagers who are going to be starting college soon. Any advice?

Answer: Unfortunately, there's no easy answer to your question. If you take the plunge and tap your retirement plan for the cash you need to start your company, there's no guarantee that your business will generate a higher return than you'd get by keeping your money in the large-cap mutual funds it's probably in right now. On the other hand, trusting your money to the stock market may not be such a safe bet either, considering the wild swings in the financial markets these days. The reality is, there are many factors to consider, from legal and tax consequences to your personal risk tolerance to your family's short- and long-term financial needs.

Plus, taking money out of your 401(k) plan may not be as simple as you think. While you're still employed, you can only withdraw money from your plan in the event of death, disability or financial hardship. However, you can borrow up to $50,000 or 50 percent of the vested balance (whichever is less) and pay interest on the money at a rate of prime or prime plus 1 percent. Once you quit your job, you can roll over your 401(k) into a tax-free retirement plan such as an IRA, but you'll face taxes and penalties for withdrawals until you reach age 59 and a half.

Before you crack open your nest egg, Carol Vinelli, a business and transition coach, advises making sure you have enough retirement savings to cover expected healthcare needs as well as two years' worth of living expenses.

Rosalind Resnick, founder and CEO of Axxess Business Consulting, a New York City consulting firm that advises startups and emerging companies, is author of Getting Rich Without Going Broke. Reach her by e-mail at rosalind@abcbizhelp.com or through her website, abcbizhelp.com.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

How to Go From Product Idea to Mass Production When Starting a Business

Starting a Business

Learn to Build a Lean, Thriving Business With This $29 Course

Starting a Business

Starting Your Business: The Tools, Resources and Mindset You Need to Succeed